Weaving brand storytelling into your marketing is one of the most effective ways to build a connection with your target market. It's also what people prefer. Your customers aren't interested in product-pushing. They want engagement.

Nearly 80% of people want to hear brand stories. As many as 55% would consider buying from a business in the future simply because they really loved the brand narrative.

Recognizing the power of stories is great. But what makes for a great story? How can marketers consistently build narratives that resonate with customers on an emotional level?

By putting empathy at the heart of your brand storytelling.

Whether you're creating content about your employees or telling stories about your clients' experiences, empathy is the emotive element that will make your narratives stick in the minds of your audience.

Let's look at what brand storytelling involves, why using empathy to drive your narratives is so important, and how to do it.

What Is Brand Storytelling?

Brand storytelling is the use of narrative in marketing to engage with your audience on a deep level. It's a way to convey...