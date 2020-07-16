Considering that lead generation is responsible for one of your company's most valuable assets—the customer—lead generation is a cornerstone of your B2B company.

At its core, lead generation is the process of locating and identifying potential customers. Though that may sound simple, the process for generating a lead (particularly a qualified one) can take many avenues and involve an array of marketing and sales efforts.

However, the payoff from an established and formal lead generation process can be great, considering that B2B companies implementing a mature lead generation process generate133% more revenue than companies without a developed process.

However, establishing a mature lead generation process is no small feat. To create an established process that yields that kind of ROI demands contribution and investment from the leadership team and C-suite.

Fully 63% of marketers identify generating leads and traffic as their top challenge, so it's essential that leaders play an active role wherever possible to help establish a lead generation process that works optimally.

Thankfully, there are strategies B2B leaders can apply to effect change and optimize the lead generation process.

Evaluate and Adjust Team Resources

One of the biggest hurdles that most teams face when trying to execute successful lead generation is simply a lack of resources. Fully 61% of marketers say that a lack of staff, funding and time is their greatest obstacle to lead generation.