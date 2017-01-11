Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GOPRO17 »

Marketing and Advertising Executives' Hiring Plans for 2017

by   |    |  392 views
Marketing and advertising executives do not expect to make any reductions to staff in the first half of 2017 (1H17), according to recent research from The Creative Group.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2016 of 200 marketing executives who work for companies with 100 or more employees and 200 advertising executives who work for agencies with 20 or more employees.

Some 67% of respondents say they plan to keep their current creative (i.e., non-technical) marketing/advertising staffing levels the same in 1H17 and only fill vacated positions.

Just 12% plan to add new positions, and 20% plan to freeze hiring/not fill vacated positions. None of the executives surveyed expect layoffs.


The most in-demand non-technical marketing/advertising roles are Web design/production (25% of respondents who plan to add staff expect to fill these roles), content marketing (22%), and print/design production (20%).

Executives say the hardest roles to fill are Web design/production, content marketing, and customer experience.

