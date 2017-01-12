How Digital Marketers Are Using Visual Content [Infographic]

Most digital marketers (90%) say more than half of the content they create includes some sort of visual element (image, graphic, video, etc.), according to recent research Venngage.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 4Q16 of 300 online marketers.
Respondents say the types of visual content they use most frequently are stock photos (35% say they use them most often), original graphics (30%), and videos/presentations (15%).
Marketers say original infographics are the most effective visual content type (42% cite them as most effective). Original charts/data visualizations rank second (26%).
Check out the infographic for more findings from the survey:
Hi Ayaz,
While we have received good social share numbers in the past and moderate backlink activities, it all changed last month when introduced a detailed infographic titled "How To Get Organic Search Traffic With The Ultimate Google Hack".
Social shares are well over 600 and the backlinks are growing at an amazing rate from top blogs. We've been approached to create content from great sites like SEMrush and a few much bigger than them that I can't mention just yet.
We've been approached by Express Writers to do a Tweet Chat around the infographic and we've gotten nearly 20 requests to be included in high-quality roundups as well.
The infographic was such a hit that we intend to do one a month.
All that to validate your point that if done well and presented uniquely and relevantly... they can be a big boost to any businesses marketing efforts.
Have an awesome end to your week Ayaz!
~ Don Purdum