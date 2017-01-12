How Digital Marketers Are Using Visual Content [Infographic]

Most digital marketers (90%) say more than half of the content they create includes some sort of visual element (image, graphic, video, etc.), according to recent research Venngage.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 4Q16 of 300 online marketers.

Respondents say the types of visual content they use most frequently are stock photos (35% say they use them most often), original graphics (30%), and videos/presentations (15%).

Marketers say original infographics are the most effective visual content type (42% cite them as most effective). Original charts/data visualizations rank second (26%).

