The Perfect Cart-Abandonment Email [Infographic]

by   |    |  776 views
Email
Follow-up emails sent exactly one hour after customers abandon online shopping carts/booking forms have the highest conversion rates, according to recent research from SaleCycle.

The report was based on data from an analysis of cart-abandonment email campaigns sent by 500 major retail/e-commerce brands.

Emails sent an hour after customers have abandoned online shopping carts/booking forms have an average conversion rate of 6.33%, nearly double the rate of those sent within less than an hour later (3.14%) and those sent between one hour and two hours later (3.41%).

Cart-abandonment emails sent more than 24 hours after a site visit have the lowest conversion rates (1.74%), on average.

Cart-abandonment email subject lines that include product names/details and customers' names have slightly higher open rates than those that do not.


Check out the infographic for more insights from the research:

About the research: The report was based on data from an analysis of cart abandonment email campaigns sent by 500 major retail/e-commerce brands.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Digital MarketingE-CommerceEmailEmail CampaignsEmail MarketingEmail Subject LinesResearch Summaries

