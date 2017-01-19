The Perfect Cart-Abandonment Email [Infographic]

Follow-up emails sent exactly one hour after customers abandon online shopping carts/booking forms have the highest conversion rates, according to recent research from SaleCycle.

The report was based on data from an analysis of cart-abandonment email campaigns sent by 500 major retail/e-commerce brands.

Emails sent an hour after customers have abandoned online shopping carts/booking forms have an average conversion rate of 6.33%, nearly double the rate of those sent within less than an hour later (3.14%) and those sent between one hour and two hours later (3.41%).

Cart-abandonment emails sent more than 24 hours after a site visit have the lowest conversion rates (1.74%), on average.

Cart-abandonment email subject lines that include product names/details and customers' names have slightly higher open rates than those that do not.





Check out the infographic for more insights from the research:

