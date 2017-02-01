Sales Strategies of High-Growth Companies

High-growth companies are more likely than lower-growth firms to use account-based sales approaches, focus on cold-calling, and employ tech-savvy salespeople, according to recent research from DiscoverOrg.

The report was based on data from a survey of 200 executives who work for businesses of all sizes (53% of firms employ 1-499 people; 24% employ 500-4,999; 24% employ 5,000+). The firms included in the survey span a wide range of verticals, with software and IT services the most heavily represented.

The researchers defined high-growth businesses as those that had three-year (2013-2016) revenue growth rates of 40%+.

High-growth companies are more likely than low-growth companies to employ account-based strategies of all types, the analysis found.

That includes account-based sales (65% of high-growth companies use it vs. 50% of low-growth companies); account-based sales development (58% vs. 30%); account-based customer success (48% vs. 26%); and account-based marketing (48% vs. 19%).





High-growth companies are twice as likely to say they see great results from cold-calling than arelow-growth companies (30% vs. 15%).

Respondents from high-growth and low-growth companies alike say their sales teams' top attributes are knowledge about products and the market.

Salespeople for high-growth companies are more likely to be seen as being tech-savvy, adaptable to change, and skilled at prospecting.

Salespeople for low-growth companies are more likely to be seen as being experienced, disciplined, and good at handling objections.

