Email Open Rate Benchmarks for Sales Messages

Most sales emails sent by businesses are never opened by their intended recipients, according to recent research from HubSpot.

The report was based on an analysis of data from more than 25 million one-to-one (i.e., not to a list) emails sent via the HubSpot Sales platform by firms in 28 different industries.

Only 37% of sales emails are actually opened, on average, the analysis found.

The arts and entertainment industry has the highest average open rate (47%) for sales emails; construction ranks second (45% average open rate), followed by human resources (44%) and legal/government (44%).

