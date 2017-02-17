The 10 Super Bowl Ads That Stood Out Most With Consumers

Super Bowl commercials from Kia and Budweiser were the ones that stood out the most with consumers this year, according to recent research from OdinText.

The report was based on data from a survey of 4,535 adults in the United States conducted in the 24 hours following the 2017 game. Respondents were asked: "What Super Bowl ad stood out the most to you and why?"

The researchers then used OdinText's analytics tool to determine what share of the "why" responses were positive versus negative.

Budweiser's "Born the Hard Way" ad featuring the immigrant story of one of its founders had the highest recall, but more than one-third (37%) of the reaction was negative.





Kia's "Hero's Journey" ad featuring Melissa McCarthy had the second-highest recall, and 87% of the reaction was positive.

The rest of the top 10 most recalled Super Bowl ads came from Lumber 84, Mr. Clean, Coca-Cola, Audi, T-Mobile, Skittles, Buick, and Pepsi.

