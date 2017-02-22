My Cart (0)
How B2B Tech Buyers Evaluate Vendors: Most Valued and Trusted Information Types

When evaluating products/services, B2B technology buyers value hands-on experiences, such as free trials, over marketing collateral from vendors, according to recent research from TrustRadius.

The report was based on data from a survey of 418 people who had recently played a significant role in an important B2B technology purchase decision for their organization.

B2B technology buyers rate free trials and product demos as the two most helpful information sources for evaluating vendors; referrals from friends/colleagues/peers ranks as the third most helpful source.

Buyers say the most trustworthy B2B technology information source is free trials; referrals from friends/colleagues/peers ranks second, followed by product demos.


B2B technology buyers are most dubious of vendors' generic over-promises, such as clams of unlimited flexibility and the ability to solve all problems.

Buyers also say they are often wary about claims concerning the availability of specific features, products' ease of use, and products' ease of integration.

