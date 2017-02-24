The Job Benefits Employees Value Most

For employees, the most important job benefit is health, dental, and vision insurance, according to recent research from Fractl.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,000 adults. Respondents were given a list of 17 benefits and asked how heavily they would weigh each when deciding between a high-paying job and a lower-paying job with more benefits.

After health insurance, the most valued benefits are flexible hours, vacation time, work-from-home options, and student loan/tuition assistance.

Women are more likely than men to value free fitness/yoga classes, paid parental leave, and free daycare services.





Men are more likely than women to value team bonding events/company retreats, free snacks, and on-site gyms.

