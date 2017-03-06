Emails Sent by Marketers on Mondays Have More Mistakes

On average, emails sent by marketers on Mondays have more errors in their subject lines than do emails sent on other days of the week, according to research from Boomerang.

The report was based on an analysis of 250,000 campaigns sent by brands in 2016. The researchers passed the messages through an automated grammar and sentiment checking tool to measure how error rates and tone change over the course of the week.

Campaigns sent on Mondays have the most errors (spelling mistakes, grammatical issues, improper capitalization, etc.) in subject lines, on average.

Emails sent on Fridays have the second-most errors in subject lines, on average.

And emails with mistakes in their subject lines have a 14% lower average response rate than emails that don't have mistakes, the analysis found.





Emails sent on Mondays also have the least positive subject lines, on average.

Campaigns sent over the weekend have the most positive subject lines, on average.

