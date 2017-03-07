The Top Digital Channels for Generating B2B Leads

B2B marketers say email, organic search, whitepapers, webinars, and LinkedIn are the most effective digital channels/tactics for generating leads, according to recent research from DemandWave.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November and December 2016 of 179 B2B marketers in the United States. Respondents work for firms in a range of industries, with the largest share coming from the software (39%) and business services (17%) verticals.
The most applied digital channels by B2B marketers are social media (95%), email (93%), and organic search (91%).
Email ranks as the top channel for driving leads (73% of respondents say it does so), followed by organic search (70%).
The most common content type created by B2B marketers is blog posts (82% say they publish them).
Whitepapers rank as the top content type for driving leads (53% of respondents say they do so), followed by webinars (50%).
The most used social networks by B2B firms for marketing/lead generation purposes are LinkedIn (89% use) and Twitter (86%).
LinkedIn ranks as the top social network for driving leads (62% of respondents says it does so), followed by Facebook (37%).
