The Top Digital Channels for Generating B2B Leads

B2B marketers say email, organic search, whitepapers, webinars, and LinkedIn are the most effective digital channels/tactics for generating leads, according to recent research from DemandWave.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November and December 2016 of 179 B2B marketers in the United States. Respondents work for firms in a range of industries, with the largest share coming from the software (39%) and business services (17%) verticals.

The most applied digital channels by B2B marketers are social media (95%), email (93%), and organic search (91%).

Email ranks as the top channel for driving leads (73% of respondents say it does so), followed by organic search (70%).





The most common content type created by B2B marketers is blog posts (82% say they publish them).

Whitepapers rank as the top content type for driving leads (53% of respondents say they do so), followed by webinars (50%).

The most used social networks by B2B firms for marketing/lead generation purposes are LinkedIn (89% use) and Twitter (86%).

LinkedIn ranks as the top social network for driving leads (62% of respondents says it does so), followed by Facebook (37%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November and December, 2016, of 179 B2B marketers in the United States. Respondents work for firms in a range of industries, with the largest share coming from the software (39%) and business services (17%) verticals.

Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!