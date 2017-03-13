My Cart (0)
Email Marketing Benchmarks: 4Q16 Average Open, Click, and Bounce Rates

The volume of email sent by marketers in the fourth quarter of 2016 rose 14% compared with the fourth quarter of 2015, according to recent research from Experian.

The report was based 4Q16 data from Experian's marketing clients. The researchers compared key metrics with Experian's 4Q15 and 3Q16 data.

Though email volume grew across the board, the size of the increase varied significantly by industry, the analysis found.

For example, travel brands sent 29.6% more emails in 4Q16 than in 4Q15, on average, whereas business products/services firms sent only 2.7% more emails.


Average open and click metrics were fairly similar in 4Q16 to what they were in 4Q15. However...

  • The average transaction-to-click rate increased 10%.
  • The average bounce rate increased 11.8%.

Holiday sales from retailers and consumer products/services drove transaction rates, revenue-per-email, and average order values up in 4Q16 compared with 3Q16.

Ayaz Nanji

