The 10 Companies With the Best Reputations Worldwide

Rolex is the company with the best reputation among consumers worldwide, according to recent research from the Reputation Institute. The report was based on data from more than 170,000 ratings of companies in 1Q17 by consumers from around the world.
The researchers included firms in the final ranking if the firms have significant presences in the 15 largest economies, if they have above-average reputations in their home countries, and if they're known by more than 40% of global consumers.
Each firm was assigned a RepTrak score by the researchers based on its reputation in seven areas: products/services, innovation, workplace, governance, citizenship, leadership, and performance.
Rolex received the highest RepTrak score (80) among the companies examined. The brand earned the No. 1 spot thanks to its strong reputation with consumers across all seven performance areas, especially quality of products/services.
Lego ranked second for best reputation with consumers. The Walt Disney Company was third, followed by Canon, Google, Bosch, Sony, Intel, Rolls-Royce, and Adidas.
There was some variation in how consumers in different regions ranked companies.
Rolex garnered the highest reputation score in North America and Asia, Lego had the highest score in EMEA, and Google topped the list in Latin America.
There is something inherently wrong with the study's criteria (and I downloaded and read the full report). The Institute states that it canvassed consumers, yet many of the companies are exclusively business to business. Rolls Royce Aerospace (#9), Cisco (#24), Caterpillar (#33), Oracle (#64), and SAP (#65) are not consumer products and make no effort (as Intel did with its "Intel Inside" campaign) to influence consumers.
Rolls Royce cars might qualify for inclusion on the list, but a consumer is extremely unlikely to check, before booking a flight, to determine whether that route's planes have Rolls Royce engines. If a homeowner hires a contractor to level a plot of land, s/he won't make a hiring decision based on whether the firm uses Caterpillar bulldozers. And subscribers to an ISP don't ask whether the service provider uses Cisco routers.
So either the study or its choice of language is somewhat flawed.