The 10 Companies With the Best Reputations Worldwide

Rolex is the company with the best reputation among consumers worldwide, according to recent research from the Reputation Institute. The report was based on data from more than 170,000 ratings of companies in 1Q17 by consumers from around the world.

The researchers included firms in the final ranking if the firms have significant presences in the 15 largest economies, if they have above-average reputations in their home countries, and if they're known by more than 40% of global consumers.

Each firm was assigned a RepTrak score by the researchers based on its reputation in seven areas: products/services, innovation, workplace, governance, citizenship, leadership, and performance.

Rolex received the highest RepTrak score (80) among the companies examined. The brand earned the No. 1 spot thanks to its strong reputation with consumers across all seven performance areas, especially quality of products/services.

Lego ranked second for best reputation with consumers. The Walt Disney Company was third, followed by Canon, Google, Bosch, Sony, Intel, Rolls-Royce, and Adidas.





There was some variation in how consumers in different regions ranked companies.

Rolex garnered the highest reputation score in North America and Asia, Lego had the highest score in EMEA, and Google topped the list in Latin America.

