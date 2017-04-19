Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

Lead Generation Landing Page Benchmarks and Top Content Tactics

by   |    |  1,204 views
Lead generation landing pages that are short and use simple language have significantly higher conversion rates, according to recent research from Unbounce.

The report was based on analysis of 74.5 million 4Q16 visits to more than 64,000 lead generation landing pages created by Unbounce customers in 10 industries (travel, real estate, business consulting, business services, credit/lending, health, higher education, home improvement, legal, and vocational studies/job training).

The median conversion rate for landing pages written at a sixth-grade language level (measured using the Flesch readability test) is nearly double that of pages written at a university level, the analysis found.

Landing pages with longer word counts (800+) have a 33% lower median conversion rate than pages with shorter word counts (less than 200).


Landing page conversion rates vary widely both among industries and within industries, the analysis found.

For example, the median landing page conversion rate for business consulting firms is 5% and the best-performing page examined has a conversion rate of 24.7%.

By comparison, the median landing page conversion rate for real estate firms is 2.8% and the best-performing page examined has a conversion rate of 11.2%.

About the research: The report was based on analysis of the performance of 74.5 million 4Q16 visits to more than 64,000 lead generation landing pages created by Unbounce customers in 10 industries (travel, real estate, business consulting, business services, credit/lending, health, higher education, home improvement, legal, and vocational studies/job training).


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

  • by Neil Mahoney Wed Apr 19, 2017 via web

    Short copy and clear, simple language have been maxims for good ads for almost a century.

