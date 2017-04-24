The Email Priorities of Brand and Agency Marketers in 2017

Marketers at companies say they need to focus on personalization and automated campaigns this year, whereas marketers at agencies cite behavioral response marketing and peronalization, according to a recent report from Adestra and Econsultancy.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February and March 2017 among 1,200 brand and agency marketers (49% B2C-focused, 33% B2B-focused, 18% equally B2C- and B2B-focused) from around the world (61% based in the United Kingdom).

Some 30% of brand marketers say personalization is one of the top three areas of email marketing they really need to focus on in 2017, up from 22% last year; 28% say they need to focus on automated campaigns, 25% on segmentation, and 24% on measurement/analytics.

Agency marketers say their clients really need to focus on behavioral response marketing (28% cite it as a top 3 email area in need of attention), followed by personalization (25%), strategy/campaign planning (24%), and segmentation (23%).





Both brand and agency respondents say they plan to innovate with email marketing in 2017 by more creatively using behavioral triggers, including more dynamic elements such as video or animated GIFs in campaigns, and by using automation to enable one-to-one communication.

