The Top Hurdles to Proving Digital Marketing ROI

Marketing leaders say linking social and content pieces to revenue is the biggest hurdle they face in determining the ROI of their digital efforts, according to recent research from TrackMaven.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in January 2017 of 217 marketing leaders in 19 industries.

Some 71% of respondents say attributing social and content to revenue is a top challenge in proving ROI.

Aligning KPIs with overall business goals ranks as the next biggest challenge (49% cite it as an issue), followed by attributing leads to revenue (47%), collecting the right data (45%), and determining the right KPIs to measure (42%).

Some 91% of marketers say they look at engagement metrics to evaluate the impact of their digital marketing efforts; 82% say they look at consumption metrics; 78%, at audience growth metrics; and 52%, at lead/sales metrics.





Some 46% of respondents say they report marketing results to their superiors monthly; 28% say they report weekly; 15%, quarterly; and 3%, daily.

