The Ideal Pre-Roll Ad Lengths for Short-Form Videos

by   |    |  303 views
Email
Top

Most consumers say they expect a pre-roll ad to play under 15 seconds on a video that's up to one-minute long, according to recent research from AOL Advertising.

The report was based on data from a survey of 253 consumers in the United States age 16-54.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of those surveyed say they expect a pre-roll ad to play for under 15 seconds on a video that's up to one-minute long; only 12% expect to see a pre-roll ad longer than 30 seconds.

For videos 1-5 minutes long, 31% of consumers expect to see a 15-second or less pre-roll, and 43% expect a pre-roll that's 15-30 seconds long.

For videos longer than 10 minutes, most (72%) consumer expect to see pre-roll ads more than 30 seconds long.


Some 83% of consumers say they enjoy having the ability to skip ads before videos.

Two-thirds of consumers say they enjoy seeing ads that are interactive, and 67% enjoy seeing ads that include relevant products/services.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 253 consumers in the United States age 16-54.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

