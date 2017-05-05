The Ideal Pre-Roll Ad Lengths for Short-Form Videos

Most consumers say they expect a pre-roll ad to play under 15 seconds on a video that's up to one-minute long, according to recent research from AOL Advertising.

The report was based on data from a survey of 253 consumers in the United States age 16-54.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of those surveyed say they expect a pre-roll ad to play for under 15 seconds on a video that's up to one-minute long; only 12% expect to see a pre-roll ad longer than 30 seconds.

For videos 1-5 minutes long, 31% of consumers expect to see a 15-second or less pre-roll, and 43% expect a pre-roll that's 15-30 seconds long.

For videos longer than 10 minutes, most (72%) consumer expect to see pre-roll ads more than 30 seconds long.





Some 83% of consumers say they enjoy having the ability to skip ads before videos.

Two-thirds of consumers say they enjoy seeing ads that are interactive, and 67% enjoy seeing ads that include relevant products/services.

