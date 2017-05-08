What Emotionally Connects Consumers to Brands?

Consumers say they feel most emotionally connected with brands that come across as caring about people like themselves, according to recent research from CustomerThermometer.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 adults in the United States.

Some 65% of respondents say they emotionally connect with a brand that makes them feel like it cares about people like themselves.

Other top reasons cited for emotionally connecting with brands include feeling like the company is making a positive difference in the world (55% cite) and feeling like the company gets them (45%).

Women are more likely than men to feel emotionally connected to brands that are making a positive difference in the world.





Men are more likely than women to feel emotionally connected to brands that get them excited about the future.

Men are more likely than women to feel emotionally connected to electronics and shoe brands.

Women are more likely than men to feel emotionally connected to fashion and beauty brands.

The top emotions consumers associate with positive brand connections are interest, trust, optimism, admiration, and acceptance.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 adults in the United States.