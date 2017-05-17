My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Media and Internet Habits of Moms in 2017

by   |    |  637 views
Email
Top

Moms in the United States now spend more time each day on the Internet than listening to the radio or watching television, according to a recent report from Edison Research and Triton Digital.

The report was based on data from a survey of 284 women in the United States with at least one child age 18 or younger living in their household.

Moms self-report spending 3 hours and 31 minutes, on average, each day using the Internet, compared with 2 hours and 18 minutes watching television and 1 hour and 44 minutes listening to radio.

Most moms (55%) say they primarily use a smartphone to access the Internet; 36% use a desktop or laptop computer, and 9% use a tablet.


Some 93% of moms say they use social media and 62% say they access social networks multiple times a day.

Facebook is the most popular social network with moms (78% have accessed it in the previous week); Instagram is second (30%), followed by Pinterest (29%), Snapchat (23%), WhatsApp (15%), Twitter (13%), and LinkedIn (10%).

Some 38% of moms say their household subscribes to Amazon Prime.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 284 women in the United States with at least one child age 18 or younger living in their household.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

DemographicsDigital MarketingResearch SummariesSocial MediaSocial NetworkingSurvey DataTelevisionWomen

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!