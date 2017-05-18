The Main Reasons Consumers Dislike (and Like) Online Ads

The older a consumer is, the more likely he or she is to dislike online advertisements, according to recent research from Choozle.

The report was based on data from an online survey of 269 consumers.

Some 20% of consumer say they like online ads, one-third say they dislike online ads, and the remainder say they feel neutral about online ads.

However, 44% of consumers age 60 and older say they dislike online ads, compared with just 28% of consumers age 18-29 who say so.





Consumers say the top reasons they dislike online ads are that they slow down webpages, appear over and over even if not relevant, and take up too much space on the screen.

Consumers say the top reasons they like online ads are that they introduce new products, showcase relevant products, and keep apps/content free.

