The Most Effective Triggered Email Types for E-Commerce Brands

Welcome emails and abandoned-cart emails are the most effective triggered/automated message types for driving e-commerce sales, according to recent research from Klaviyo.

The report was based on an analysis of data from more than 1.5 billion triggered/automated emails sent by 1,000 e-commerce companies in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The researchers examined the performance of four specific triggered/automated email types: welcome series messages (introductory emails, often with a discount on a first purchase or access to a downloadable asset); abandoned cart messages (emails sent to shoppers who add items to their carts and do not complete the checkout process); browse abandonment messages (emails sent to shoppers who view products but do not add them to their carts); and winback messages (emails sent to customers who have made a purchase in the past but not recently).

Welcome series emails drive the most revenue per recipient, on average, for e-commerce brands with average order sizes under $50.

Cart abandonment emails drive the most revenue per recipient, on average, for e-commerce brands with average order sizes of more than $50.


Messages sent to less than a quarter of a company's email database (segmented campaigns) have significantly better open rates, click-through rates, and revenue-per-recipient rates than do messages sent to more than three-quarters of a company's email database (traditional broad campaigns).

About the research: The report was based on an analysis of data from more than 1.5 billion triggered/automated emails sent by 1,000 e-commerce companies in the fourth quarter of 2016.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, Email, Email Campaigns, Email Marketing, Research Summaries

