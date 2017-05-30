What Advertisers Look for in Video Content Platforms

Marketers look most closely at measurability and pricing when deciding which platforms to run pre-roll video ad campaigns on, according to recent research from Trusted Media Brands.

The report was based on data from a survey of 300 agency and brand marketers who are part of the Advertiser Perceptions Omnibus Panel.

Some 36% of respondents say measurement/reporting is a key consideration when evaluating which platforms to run pre-roll campaigns on; 35% say pricing is a key consideration.

Other important considerations include engagement (34% cite as a priority), viewability (33%), and audience delivery (30%).





More than two-thirds (68%) of respondents say social networks such as Facebook have become important channels for running digital video ad campaigns.

Marketers rank social networks ahead of pure video platforms such as YouTube in delivering customer service, ROI, and engagement.

Some 58% of respondents plan to invest more budget on pre-roll ads that accompany short-form videos in the next six months; 38% plan to invest more budget on pre-roll ads that accompany premium content.

