What Advertisers Look for in Video Content Platforms

by   |    |  230 views
Marketers look most closely at measurability and pricing when deciding which platforms to run pre-roll video ad campaigns on, according to recent research from Trusted Media Brands.

The report was based on data from a survey of 300 agency and brand marketers who are part of the Advertiser Perceptions Omnibus Panel.

Some 36% of respondents say measurement/reporting is a key consideration when evaluating which platforms to run pre-roll campaigns on; 35% say pricing is a key consideration.

Other important considerations include engagement (34% cite as a priority), viewability (33%), and audience delivery (30%).


More than two-thirds (68%) of respondents say social networks such as Facebook have become important channels for running digital video ad campaigns.

Marketers rank social networks ahead of pure video platforms such as YouTube in delivering customer service, ROI, and engagement.

Some 58% of respondents plan to invest more budget on pre-roll ads that accompany short-form videos in the next six months; 38% plan to invest more budget on pre-roll ads that accompany premium content.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 300 agency and brand marketers who are part of the Advertiser Perceptions Omnibus Panel.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

