Email Engagement Rates by Day of the Week

Emails received on Fridays have the highest average engagement rates (opens, clicks, etc.), and emails received on Saturdays have the highest average conversion rate, according to recent research from Yes Lifecycle Marketing.

The report was based on 1Q17 data from 7 billion emails sent by brands in 10 verticals: B2B, consumer services, CPG, entertainment, financial services, hospitality/travel, insurance, publishing, retail/wholesale, and technology.

Marketing/brand emails received on Fridays have the highest average open rate (18.2%), unique click rate (2%), total click rate (2.9%), and click-to-open rate (10.8%).

Emails received on Saturdays have the highest average conversion rate (3.6%).

Saturdays have been the best day for conversion three out of the last four quarters, the analysis found. The only exception was 4Q16, when Black Friday and Cyber Monday influenced behavior.





Emails sent by insurance firms had the highest average engagement rates in 1Q17 among the industries examined.

Emails sent by B2B firms in 1Q17 had the lowest average open rate (11.5%), but they had the highest average click-to-open rate (19.3%).

