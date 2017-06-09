Fake News, Real Concerns: How Misleading Content Affects Advertising [Infographic]

Some 96% of online advertisers say they are concerned about their ads' appearing alongside fake-news content, according to recent research from BrightRoll.

The report was based on data from an April 2017 survey of 400 brand marketers who make decisions about programmatic advertising spend for their companies.

Some 43% of respondents say they would blacklist publishers of fake news content, and 31% say they would reduce spend with programmatic partners if their inventory includes fake-news sites.

Just 16% say they would deal with the issue on a case-by-case basis, and 11% say they would take no action.

Advertisers say fake news makes them more likely to put pressure on programmatic partners to screen content (55% of respondents), try more granular targeting (41%), use whitelists (35%), and shift from open exchanges to private buying (27%).





About the research: The report was based on data from an April 2017 survey of 400 brand marketers who make decisions about programmatic advertising spends for their companies.