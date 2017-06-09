My Cart (0)
Fake News, Real Concerns: How Misleading Content Affects Advertising [Infographic]

by   |    |  343 views
Some 96% of online advertisers say they are concerned about their ads' appearing alongside fake-news content, according to recent research from BrightRoll.

The report was based on data from an April 2017 survey of 400 brand marketers who make decisions about programmatic advertising spend for their companies.

Some 43% of respondents say they would blacklist publishers of fake news content, and 31% say they would reduce spend with programmatic partners if their inventory includes fake-news sites.

Just 16% say they would deal with the issue on a case-by-case basis, and 11% say they would take no action.

Advertisers say fake news makes them more likely to put pressure on programmatic partners to screen content (55% of respondents), try more granular targeting (41%), use whitelists (35%), and shift from open exchanges to private buying (27%).


About the research: The report was based on data from an April 2017 survey of 400 brand marketers who make decisions about programmatic advertising spends for their companies.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

