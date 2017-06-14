My Cart (0)
When and Where Bloggers Blog

by   |    |  365 views
Most bloggers write their posts during business hours and do their blogging from home, according to research from Orbit Media Studios.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2016 of 1,055 bloggers from around the world who create content in a wide range of verticals.

Most respondents (64%) say they write blog posts during business hours.

Some 35% write blog posts at night; 35%, on the weekends; 29%, in the early morning; and 29%, after business hours:


Some 79% of respondents say they blog from home and/or in a home office; 41% blog in an office outside their home; 21%, in coffee shops; 6%, from co-working spaces; and 16%, from other locations:

Some 36% of respondents say none of the posts they create are guest posts; 6% say more than three-quarters of the posts they create are guest posts:

 

