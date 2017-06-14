When and Where Bloggers Blog

Most bloggers write their posts during business hours and do their blogging from home, according to research from Orbit Media Studios.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2016 of 1,055 bloggers from around the world who create content in a wide range of verticals.

Most respondents (64%) say they write blog posts during business hours.

Some 35% write blog posts at night; 35%, on the weekends; 29%, in the early morning; and 29%, after business hours:





Some 79% of respondents say they blog from home and/or in a home office; 41% blog in an office outside their home; 21%, in coffee shops; 6%, from co-working spaces; and 16%, from other locations:

Some 36% of respondents say none of the posts they create are guest posts; 6% say more than three-quarters of the posts they create are guest posts:

