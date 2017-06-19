What Bothers Consumers Most About Brand Marketing

Consumers say the thing they dislike most about brand marketing is false, misleading, or phony advertising, according to recent research from the CMO Council and Dow Jones.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 2,000 consumers in North America and the United Kingdom.

Some 23% of respondents say false, misleading, or phony advertising is one of the things that bothers them most about brand marketing; stupid television/video commercials and false promises are tied for second (11% cite for each), followed by poorly trained store personnel (10%) and bad product design (8%):

Respondents say the types of digital advertising that bother them most are intrusive pop-up ads (22% cite them) and auto-playing video ads (17%):





Consumers consider negative advertising experiences to be those that are obnoxious/intrusive (19%), discriminatory/hateful (18%), and irritating/annoying (12%):

Two-thirds of consumers say having a negative advertising experience would make them feel differently about a brand or choose not do business with a brand:

