The 10 Most (and Least) Socially Responsible US Companies

Consumers in the United States rate Wegmans, Publix, and Amazon.com as the most socially responsible companies, according to recent research from The Harris Poll.

The report was based on data from a survey of 23,000 consumers in the United States. Respondents were asked to rate the 100 most visible companies in the US on attributes such as supporting good causes, environmental responsibility, and community responsibility.

Consumers say the most important corporate social responsibility issues are employee treatment (39% cite it), ethics (38%), and respectful treatment of customers (35%).

Monsanto, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs rank as the least socially responsible companies.





Millennials rate Tesla, Publix, and Amazon.com highest for corporate social responsibility efforts; Baby Boomers rate Wegmans, General Mills, and Southwest highest.

