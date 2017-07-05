The Marketing and Advertising Hiring Climate

Most marketing and advertising executives expect to keep the size of their creative (nontechnical) staff steady in the second half of 2017, according to recent research from The Creative Group.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June 2017 of 200 marketing executives randomly selected from companies with 100 or more employees and 200 advertising executives randomly selected from agencies with 20 or more employees.

Some 64% of respondents plan to only fill vacated positions through the end of the year, and 21% plan to freeze hiring; 9% plan to add staff, and 4% plan to reduce staff:

The top areas executives plan to hire staff in are account services (24% expect to fill positions), mobile development (21%), marketing research (21%), and public relations (20%):





Marketing and advertising executives say the most challenging areas to fill positions for are media services, customer experience, account services, and public relations:

