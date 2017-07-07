The Remarkable Reach of Traditional Radio

Traditional radio continues to reach more US adults each week than any other media channel or any type of digital device, according to recent research from Nielsen.

The report was based on Nielsen data collected in 4Q16 from adults age 18 and older in the United States.

Traditional AM/FM radio reaches 93% of American adults each week, the analysis found. That compares with an 89% reach for television, 83% for smartphones, 50% for personal computers, 44% for TV-connected devices, and 37% for tablets.

Radio has the most reach (95%) with adults age 35-49.





Radio's audience has remained relatively steady over the past few years, the analysis found.

Some 125.4 million US adults age 18-49 were reached each week by AM/FM radio in March 2017, compared with 124.8 million in March 2015

About the research: The report was based on Nielsen data collected in 4Q16 from adults age 18 and older in the United States.

Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!