What Differentiates High-Performing Marketing Teams

High-performing marketing teams are more likely than underperforming ones to focus on the customer experience, coordinate closely with Sales, and engage consumers across channels, according to recent research from Salesforce.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April 2017 among 3,500 marketing leaders (those holding a manager or higher role within their organization) in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Responses were divided into three groups based on self-reported success: underperformers (those slightly or not at all satisfied with their marketing investment), moderate performers (very or moderately satisfied), and high performers (extremely satisfied).

Leaders of high-performing teams are twice as likely as leaders of underperforming teams to believe that Marketing is increasingly competing on the basis of customer experience.

Leaders of high-performing teams are 2.7X more likely to say that Marketing is the department responsible for leading customer experience initiatives.





Leaders of high-performing teams are significantly more likely than leaders of underperforming teams to say that Marketing and Sales have common goals, understand each other's efforts, and share data insights.

Leaders of high-performing marketing teams are 12.8X more likely than leaders of underperforming teams to say that they heavily coordinate marketing efforts across channels.

Leaders of high-performing teams are 4.4X more likely to say their business is able to effectively engage customers across channels at scale.

