Podcast Advertising: Revenue and Format Trends

Total advertising revenue for the largest podcasting organizations jumped 72% between 2015 and 2016, according to recent research from the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) and PwC.

The report was based on data from 20 of the largest podcast networks. The group comprises a significant share of the podcast market but does not account for all podcast advertising revenue.

Revenue from podcast advertising for the companies examined increased from $69 million in 2015 to $119 million in 2016.

IAB projects that total podcast advertising revenue will increase 85% this year, rising to $220 million.


Some 56% of podcast advertising spend went toward dynamically inserted ads in 2016, and 44% went towards baked-in ads.

That's a shift from 2015, when most spend (63%) went toward baked-in ads.

Some 60% of podcast advertising spend went toward host-read ads in 2016, and 40% went toward pre-produced ads.

