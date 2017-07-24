Limited Time Offer: Save 25% on PRO with code JULYPRO »

How Email Is Accessed in 2017: Top Devices, Platforms, and Clients

by   |    |  897 views
Email
Top

More emails are now opened on mobile devices than via webmail clients or desktop software, according to recent research from Return Path.

The report was based on 27 billion emails opened worldwide between May 2016 and April 2017.

Some 55% of the email opens examined occurred on mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, or e-readers); 28% occurred via webmail clients (a Web browser visit to a site such as Gmail.com or Yahoo.com), and 16% occurred via desktop software (a client such as Outlook or Apple Mail).

The share of opens occurring on mobile devices increased 26 percentage points between 2012 and 2017, the analysis found.


Some 79% of the mobile email opens examined occurred on devices running Apple's iOS (on iPhones or iPads), down from 85% in 2012.

Some 59% of the webmail email opens examined occurred via Gmail; up from just 6% in 2012.

Some 50% of the desktop opens examined occurred via Apple Mail, 41% occurred via Outlook, and 3% via Thunderbird.

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Digital MarketingEmailEmail MarketingEmail Service ProvidersResearch Summaries

  • by MichaelHJ Mon Jul 24, 2017 via web

    These statistics seem surprising to me. I'm particularly surprised that 79% of mobile opens are from iOS devices given that Apple has much less than 50% market share. Don't Android users open emails, or do they not get as many emails?

