The Content Types That Generate the Highest-Quality Leads

Marketers say research reports and videos/motion graphics are the content types that generate the leads most likely to convert, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey of 255 marketers (46% work for B2B firms, 31% for B2C firms, and 23% for hybrid B2B-B2C firms).

Some 46% of respondents say research reports generate leads with a high conversion rate; 44% say videos/motion graphics generate leads with a high conversion rate.

Social media content ranks third (42% say it generate leads with a high conversion conversion rate), followed by webinars/webcasts (40%).





Respondents say content-download pages are the most effective form type for garnering high-quality leads (57% say they generate leads with a high conversion rate); webinar registrations rank second (42%).

Some 85% of marketers say their lead-to-conversion rate is increasing (either significantly or marginally); just 15% say their lead-to-conversion rate is decreasing.

