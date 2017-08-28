Email Deliverability Benchmarks: What Share of Messages Make It to Inboxes?

Some 20% of email messages sent by marketers never make it to their intended recipients' inboxes, according to recent research from Return Path.

The report was based on analysis of 2 billion promotional/marketing email messages sent to consumers around the world between July 2016 and June 2017.

The average global inbox placement rate (share of total emails delivered successfully) was 80% in the time period examined: 14% of messages went missing, and 6% ended up in spam folders.

The average inbox placement rate in the United States was 77% for the time period examined: 16% of messages went missing, and 8% ended up in spam folders.





The researchers also examined industry-specific data for email messages sent between July 2016 and June 2017 by 17,000 commercial senders.

The banking and finance vertical had the highest average inbox placement rate (94%) of the industries examined; the education/nonprofit/government vertical had the lowest average inbox placement rate (76%).

About the research: The report was based on analysis of 2 billion promotional/marketing email messages sent to consumers around the world between July 2016 and June 2017.

Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!