Email Deliverability Benchmarks: What Share of Messages Make It to Inboxes?

by   |    |  898 views
Email
Top

Some 20% of email messages sent by marketers never make it to their intended recipients' inboxes, according to recent research from Return Path.

The report was based on analysis of 2 billion promotional/marketing email messages sent to consumers around the world between July 2016 and June 2017.

The average global inbox placement rate (share of total emails delivered successfully) was 80% in the time period examined: 14% of messages went missing, and 6% ended up in spam folders.

The average inbox placement rate in the United States was 77% for the time period examined: 16% of messages went missing, and 8% ended up in spam folders.


The researchers also examined industry-specific data for email messages sent between July 2016 and June 2017 by 17,000 commercial senders.

The banking and finance vertical had the highest average inbox placement rate (94%) of the industries examined; the education/nonprofit/government vertical had the lowest average inbox placement rate (76%).

About the research: The report was based on analysis of 2 billion promotional/marketing email messages sent to consumers around the world between July 2016 and June 2017.


Ayaz Nanji

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

