The 10 Industries Most Distrusted by US Consumers

The oil/petroleum and marketing/advertising industries are the most distrusted by consumers in the United States, according to recent research from HaloCigs.

The report was based on data from a survey of 500 consumers in the United States.

Finance/insurance is the third-most distrusted industry by US consumers.

It's followed by government/public administration as the fourth most distrusted industry/sector.

The most trusted organizations are in the scientific, technology, military and education industries.





