My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The 10 Industries Most Distrusted by US Consumers

by   |    |  521 views
Email
Top

The oil/petroleum and marketing/advertising industries are the most distrusted by consumers in the United States, according to recent research from HaloCigs.

The report was based on data from a survey of 500 consumers in the United States.

Finance/insurance is the third-most distrusted industry by US consumers.

It's followed by government/public administration as the fourth most distrusted industry/sector.

The most trusted organizations are in the scientific, technology, military and education industries.


About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 500 consumers in the United States.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Brand ManagementCustomer BehaviorResearch SummariesSurvey Data

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!