What B2B Sales Teams Need From Marketing to Win Deals

B2B sales leaders say they could win more deals if their marketing teams delivered better messaging and more qualified leads, according to recent research from Televerde.

The report was based on data from a survey of 200 sales leaders who sell B2B products or services. Some 25% of respondents work for companies with annual revenues of $1B or more.

B2B sales leaders say improving messaging is the most important thing Marketing can do to help win more deals.

Providing more qualified leads ranks second, and creating better marketing materials ranks third.





B2B sales leaders say the most useful tools/assets/activities that Marketing delivers are industry events, value propositions, and case studies.

Respondents say the biggest issues preventing better alignment between Sales and Marketing are a lack of regular communication and differences in the way success is measured.

