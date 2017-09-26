My Cart (0)
The Content Preferences of LinkedIn Members [Infographic]

by   |    |  805 views
LinkedIn members prefer to see content on the platform that is both educational/informative and relevant to their specific interests, according to recent research from the social network.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted by LinkedIn of 9,000 members worldwide.

Some 61% of respondents say they engage with content on LinkedIn if it is educational/informative; 61% say they engage if the content is relevant to their specific interests.

The content topics LinkedIn members find most compelling are industry news/trends (89% say they are interested in it) and tips/best-practices (86%).

Some 57% of respondents say they are likely to engage with content from peers; 52% say they are likely to engage with content from brands.


Check out the infographic for more findings from the survey:

About the research: The report was based on data from a LinkedIn survey of 9,000 members worldwide.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

