The Content Preferences of LinkedIn Members [Infographic]

LinkedIn members prefer to see content on the platform that is both educational/informative and relevant to their specific interests, according to recent research from the social network.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted by LinkedIn of 9,000 members worldwide.

Some 61% of respondents say they engage with content on LinkedIn if it is educational/informative; 61% say they engage if the content is relevant to their specific interests.

The content topics LinkedIn members find most compelling are industry news/trends (89% say they are interested in it) and tips/best-practices (86%).

Some 57% of respondents say they are likely to engage with content from peers; 52% say they are likely to engage with content from brands.





Check out the infographic for more findings from the survey:

