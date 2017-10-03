The Top Workplace Productivity Killers, Email Mistakes, and Overused Buzzwords

Enterprise workers say wasteful meetings and excessive emails are the top productivity killers at their jobs, according to recent research from Workfront.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June 2017 among 2,001 US respondents, all of whom are employed by a company with at least 500 employees and who are "knowledge workers" (they work primarily on a computer and collaborate with other people on projects).

Some 57% of respondents say wasteful meetings get in the way of their work, and 53% say excessive emails get in the way of their work.

Respondents say they spend just 44% of their workweek performing the primary duties of their jobs, on average.

The rest of the time is split between emails (15%, on average), administrative tasks (11%), useful meetings (10%), nonessential tasks (8%), wasteful meetings (8%), and everything else (4%).





Respondents say the biggest email mistakes in the workplace are using lengthy messages to relay information that should be conveyed face-to-face, and being forced to follow lengthy email threads.

Respondents say the most overused buzzwords/phrases at their workplaces are "think outside the box," "synergy," "bandwidth," and "circle back."

Workers give their own productivity an average score of 8.4 on a 1 to 10 scale, with 10 being perfect; they give their direct reports a 7.55 rating, and their co-workers a 7.39 rating.

Respondents view corporate leaders as the least productive workers (average rating of 6.72).

