The Most Effective Email Marketing Tactics in 2017

Marketers rank message personalization and the creation of meaningful calls to action as the two most effective email tactics, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey of 260 marketers (48% work for firms that are primarily B2B-focused, 34% for firms that are primarily B2C focused, and 18% for hybrid B2B/B2C firms).

Some 50% of respondents say message personalization is among the most effective email marketing tactics; 38% say creating meaningful calls-to-action is among the most effective tactics.

List data segmentation ranks as the third most-effective email marketing tactic (37% of respondents cite it).





Respondents say list segmentation is the hardest email marketing tactic to implement (37% rate it as among the most difficult).

Creating meaningful calls to action is second, followed by message personalization and testing/optimization.

The same proportion of marketers (37%) rank list data segmentation as one of most effective tactics and as one of the the most difficult.

