My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Most Effective Email Marketing Tactics in 2017

by   |    |  1,284 views
Email
Top

Marketers rank message personalization and the creation of meaningful calls to action as the two most effective email tactics, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey of 260 marketers (48% work for firms that are primarily B2B-focused, 34% for firms that are primarily B2C focused, and 18% for hybrid B2B/B2C firms).

Some 50% of respondents say message personalization is among the most effective email marketing tactics; 38% say creating meaningful calls-to-action is among the most effective tactics.

List data segmentation ranks as the third most-effective email marketing tactic (37% of respondents cite it).


Respondents say list segmentation is the hardest email marketing tactic to implement (37% rate it as among the most difficult).

Creating meaningful calls to action is second, followed by message personalization and testing/optimization.

The same proportion of marketers (37%) rank list data segmentation as one of most effective tactics and as one of the the most difficult.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 260 marketers (48% work for firms that are primarily B2B focused, 34% for firms that are primarily B2C focused, and 18% for hybrid B2B/B2C firms).


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Digital MarketingEmailEmail CampaignsEmail MarketingResearch SummariesSurvey Data

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!