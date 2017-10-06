My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Evolution of 13 Famous Logos [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,027 views
Email
Top

How have iconic logos evolved over time?

Do logo changes tend to correspond to periods of revenue growth for brands?

To find out, C+R Research examined the important logo changes of 13 well-known brands: Starbucks, Apple, Google, Amazon, Levi's, Microsoft, Dell, Twitter, Nike, Coca-Cola, IBM, Shell, and Airbnb.

As part of the analysis, the researchers mapped major logo changes to each brand's revenue history.

Check out the infographic below to see the findings:


About the research: The report was based on analysis of the logo changes of 13 major brands: Starbucks, Apple, Google, Amazon, Levi's, Microsoft, Dell, Twitter, Nike, Coca-Cola, IBM, Shell, Airbnb.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Brand ManagementBrandingResearch Summaries

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!