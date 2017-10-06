The Evolution of 13 Famous Logos [Infographic]

How have iconic logos evolved over time?
Do logo changes tend to correspond to periods of revenue growth for brands?
To find out, C+R Research examined the important logo changes of 13 well-known brands: Starbucks, Apple, Google, Amazon, Levi's, Microsoft, Dell, Twitter, Nike, Coca-Cola, IBM, Shell, and Airbnb.
As part of the analysis, the researchers mapped major logo changes to each brand's revenue history.
Check out the infographic below to see the findings:
