My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The 10 Most Valuable Global Brands in 2017

by   |    |  582 views
Email
Top

Apple and Google are the two most valuable global brands, according to recent research from Interbrand. Its annual report was based on an analysis of major brands around the world.

The researchers looked at three components to determine the 2017 value of each brand: (1) the financial performance of branded products and services; (2) the role the brand plays in influencing customer choice; and (3) the strength the brand has to command a premium price or secure earnings for the company.

Apple and Google have held the the top two positions for five consecutive years.

The researchers estimate that Apple’s brand value grew 3% over the past year, to $184 billion; they estimate Google’s brand value grew 6%, to $141 billion.

Microsoft is ranked as the third most-valuable brand, followed by Coca-Cola, Amazon, Samsung, Toyota, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz, and IBM.


Facebook brand is the fastest-growing one, for the second year in the row. The researchers estimate Facebook's brand value jumped by 48% this year, to $48 billion.

About the research: The annual report was based on an analysis of major brands around the world.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Brand AwarenessBrand EquityBrand ManagementBrandingResearch Summaries

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!