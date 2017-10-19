The State of E-Commerce Ad Retargeting [Infographic]

Most major e-commerce sites in the United States are now using Facebook's advertising retargeting options, according to recent research from Nanigans.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2017 among 100 marketers, director-level or higher, who work for the 500 largest US e-commerce companies (based on 2016 online sales data).
Some 63% of respondents say their firm is using Facebook Dynamic Ads, which remarket products/services to consumers.
Most (80%) respondents say the same team now handles both Facebook advertising and display retargeting. Some 61% of e-commerce marketers say they handle digital ad retargeting in-house.
Check out the infographic for more findings from the survey:
