The State of E-Commerce Ad Retargeting [Infographic]

Most major e-commerce sites in the United States are now using Facebook's advertising retargeting options, according to recent research from Nanigans.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2017 among 100 marketers, director-level or higher, who work for the 500 largest US e-commerce companies (based on 2016 online sales data).

Some 63% of respondents say their firm is using Facebook Dynamic Ads, which remarket products/services to consumers.

Most (80%) respondents say the same team now handles both Facebook advertising and display retargeting. Some 61% of e-commerce marketers say they handle digital ad retargeting in-house.

Check out the infographic for more findings from the survey:


About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2017 among 100 marketers, director-level or higher, who work for the 500 largest US e-commerce companies (based on 2016 online sales data).


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

