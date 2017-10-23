My Cart (0)
The Most Effective Number in Article Headlines [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,461 views
Which number in headlines for list articles/blog posts is correlated to the most social shares?

To find out, Venngage examined the performance of 121,333 "listicle" articles/posts from brands and publishers. The researchers analyzed the number of shares each piece garnered on four social networks: Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Article headlines that include the number "10" have the most shares, on average, across all four social networks.

Articles headlines that include the number "5" have the second-most shares, on average.

Articles headlines that include the number "2" have the fewest social shares, on average.


Listicle headlines that use a numeral (e.g., "10") to convey a number have more social shares, on average, than listicle headlines which use a word (e.g., "ten").

Check out the infographic for more insights from the study:

About the research: The report was based on data from 121,333 "listicle" articles/posts from brands and publishers. The researchers analyzed the number of shares each piece garnered on four social networks: Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Twitter.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

