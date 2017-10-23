The Most Effective Number in Article Headlines [Infographic]

Which number in headlines for list articles/blog posts is correlated to the most social shares?

To find out, Venngage examined the performance of 121,333 "listicle" articles/posts from brands and publishers. The researchers analyzed the number of shares each piece garnered on four social networks: Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Article headlines that include the number "10" have the most shares, on average, across all four social networks.

Articles headlines that include the number "5" have the second-most shares, on average.

Articles headlines that include the number "2" have the fewest social shares, on average.





Listicle headlines that use a numeral (e.g., "10") to convey a number have more social shares, on average, than listicle headlines which use a word (e.g., "ten").

Check out the infographic for more insights from the study:

