Halloween 2017: Shopping and Costume Trends

Consumers in the United States are expected to spend $9.1 billion on Halloween-related products this year, up from $8.4 billion in 2016, according to recent research from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The report was based on NRF forecasts as well data from a September 2017 survey of 7,013 consumers in the United States.

Consumers are expected to spend $3.4 billion on costumes (69% of Halloween shoppers plan to purchase), $2.7 billion on candy (95%), $2.7 billion on decorations (72%), and $410 million on greeting cards (37%).

Some 35% of Halloween shoppers say they look for inspirational ideas via online search; 30% say they look for inspiration in retail stores.





Some 47% of Halloween shoppers plan to make purchases in discount stores; 38% plan to make purchases in Halloween-themed stores.

Action/superhero is expected to be the most popular children's costume this year. Witch is expected to be the most popular adult costume, and pumpkin is expected to be the most popular pet costume.

