The 10 Most Relevant Brands With US Consumers

Consumers in the United States say Apple, Google, and Amazon are the top 3 most "relevant" brands, according to recent research from Prophet.

The report was based on data from a survey of 13,500 consumers in the United States.

Respondents were asked to evaluate the relevance of 275 B2C brands in 27 categories by answering questions related to four areas: (1) how difficult it is to imagine living without the brand; (2) how essential the brand's products/services are; (3) how well the brand creates an emotional connection; and (4) how much the brand innovates.

Apple ranks as the most relevant brand with US consumers for the third year in a row. Google is second.

They are followed by Amazon, Netflix, Pinterest, Android, Spotify, Pixar, Disney, and Samsung.





Google is viewed as the most relevant brand by women, and Apple is viewed as the most relevant brand by men.

Millennials rank Netflix as the most relevant brand; non-Millennials rank Apple as the most relevant brand.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 13,500 consumers in the United States.