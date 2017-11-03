Meet the Affluencers: How Some Wealthy Americans Influence Purchasing [Infographic]

A group of affluent consumers in the United States has a significant impact on sales across all categories and strongly influences other consumers' buying behavior, according to recent research from Ipsos.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between June 2016 and June 2017 among 22,449 US adults age 18+ living in households with at least $125,000 in annual household income (the top 16% of American households in terms of income).

Some 71% of these affluent US adults are "affluencers," according to the researchers.

That means they represent a disproportionate amount of purchases in the United States and they are frequently sought out for their advice across all purchasing categories.

According to the report, affluencers...

Spend 40% more than other affluent Americans, and 3.6X as much as nonaffluents, in all categories

Are early adopters of new technology, innovations, and products

Influence others’ shopping and buying in at least one category, and often influence behavior in 5+ categories





Check out the infographic for more insights from the survey:

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted between June 2016 and June 2017 among 22,449 US adults age 18+ living in households with at least $125,000 in annual household income.