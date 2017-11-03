Free seminar: Increase Event Engagement With a Mobile App » Register Now!

Meet the Affluencers: How Some Wealthy Americans Influence Purchasing [Infographic]

A group of affluent consumers in the United States has a significant impact on sales across all categories and strongly influences other consumers' buying behavior, according to recent research from Ipsos.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between June 2016 and June 2017 among 22,449 US adults age 18+ living in households with at least $125,000 in annual household income (the top 16% of American households in terms of income).

Some 71% of these affluent US adults are "affluencers," according to the researchers.

That means they represent a disproportionate amount of purchases in the United States and they are frequently sought out for their advice across all purchasing categories.

According to the report, affluencers...

  • Spend 40% more than other affluent Americans, and 3.6X as much as nonaffluents, in all categories
  • Are early adopters of new technology, innovations, and products
  • Influence others’ shopping and buying in at least one category, and often influence behavior in 5+ categories

Check out the infographic for more insights from the survey:

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted between June 2016 and June 2017 among 22,449 US adults age 18+ living in households with at least $125,000 in annual household income.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

