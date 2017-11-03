Meet the Affluencers: How Some Wealthy Americans Influence Purchasing [Infographic]

A group of affluent consumers in the United States has a significant impact on sales across all categories and strongly influences other consumers' buying behavior, according to recent research from Ipsos.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted between June 2016 and June 2017 among 22,449 US adults age 18+ living in households with at least $125,000 in annual household income (the top 16% of American households in terms of income).
Some 71% of these affluent US adults are "affluencers," according to the researchers.
That means they represent a disproportionate amount of purchases in the United States and they are frequently sought out for their advice across all purchasing categories.
According to the report, affluencers...
- Spend 40% more than other affluent Americans, and 3.6X as much as nonaffluents, in all categories
- Are early adopters of new technology, innovations, and products
- Influence others’ shopping and buying in at least one category, and often influence behavior in 5+ categories
Check out the infographic for more insights from the survey:
