Are Younger Consumers Over Email?

Most younger consumers in the United States say their use of email has increased over the past few years, and most expect it to increase even more in the next five years, according to recent research from SendGrid and Egg Strategy.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,200 consumers in the US who use digital communication tools; 274 respondents are part of Gen Z (age 13-21), 456 are Millennials (age 22-34), and 470 are part of Gen X (age 35-50).

Some 85% of Gen-Z respondents say they have used email in the past month; 89% of Millennial respondents and 92% of Gen-X respondents say they have used email in the past month.

Half of Gen-Z respondents say their use of email has increased over the past few years, and 29% say it has stayed the same.

Only 20% of Gen-Z respondents say their use of email has decreased over the past few years.


Some 48% of Gen-Z respondents expect their use of email to increase in the next five years; 35% expect their use of email to stay the same.

Email is a preferred method for receiving company communications for the majority respondents in all three generations surveyed.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,200 consumers in the US who use digital communication tools.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

