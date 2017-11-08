The Use of Account-Based Marketing Among B2B Agencies

Two-thirds of B2B agency marketers say their firm is using an account-based marketing (ABM) approach, according to recent research from Demandbase.

The report was based on data from a survey of 400 senior professionals (VP or higher) who work for a digital, general marketing, or advertising agency.

Respondents were asked about how their firm and their B2B clients use account-based marketing (the targeting of sales and marketing efforts toward individuals/individual companies rather than broader groups).

Some 39% of agency marketers say they use ABM and have a team dedicated to it; 28% say they use ABM but do not have a dedicated team; and 34% say they do not use ABM.





Among those agencies that do not use ABM, 43% plan to start using the approach in the next one to three years, and 26% plan to start in more than three years; 31% have no plans to use ABM.

All of the marketers surveyed say their firm has at least one B2B client that uses ABM.

Some 29% of agency clients are using ABM, on average.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 400 senior professionals (VP or higher) who work for a digital, general marketing, or advertising agency.