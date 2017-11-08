The Use of Account-Based Marketing Among B2B Agencies

Two-thirds of B2B agency marketers say their firm is using an account-based marketing (ABM) approach, according to recent research from Demandbase.
The report was based on data from a survey of 400 senior professionals (VP or higher) who work for a digital, general marketing, or advertising agency.
Respondents were asked about how their firm and their B2B clients use account-based marketing (the targeting of sales and marketing efforts toward individuals/individual companies rather than broader groups).
Some 39% of agency marketers say they use ABM and have a team dedicated to it; 28% say they use ABM but do not have a dedicated team; and 34% say they do not use ABM.
Among those agencies that do not use ABM, 43% plan to start using the approach in the next one to three years, and 26% plan to start in more than three years; 31% have no plans to use ABM.
All of the marketers surveyed say their firm has at least one B2B client that uses ABM.
Some 29% of agency clients are using ABM, on average.
Interesting survey. It's been my experience that most marketers have a weak understanding of ABM and think they're using ABM when they've segmented their target audience by groups of accounts. In other words, they're using the same old segmentation tactics that has been the norm for decades and mistakenly believe they're applying ABM because of it. So I wonder how many of those that say they use ABM but don't have a dedicated team actually are applying ABM strategies.
ABM is the main thing my company hopes to focus on in 2018. More articles on ABM, such as tactics and implementation would be very helpful.