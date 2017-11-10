The 15 Brand Logos That Appear Most Often on Instagram and Twitter Posts

The logos of McDonald's and Nike appear most often in images posted on Instagram and Twitter, according to recent research from Brandwatch.

The report was based on data from an analysis of 100 million images that appeared in posts from users worldwide on Instagram and Twitter.

The researchers used Brandwatch's Image Insights tool to identify when brand logos appeared in posts.

Adidas had the third-most-featured logo, followed by Coca-Cola and Emirates to round out the Top 5.

